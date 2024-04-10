On March 29, Jane Mitchell of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully at the age of 76. Beloved daughter of the late Elliot and Mildred Mitchell; loving sister of Jason (Nina) Mitchell and Stephen (Susan) Mitchell; caring aunt of David, Josh, Arin, Brian, Zachary and Stephanie. Jane worked at the Environmental Protection Agency for 35 years, finishing her career as a Pesticide Program Review Manager.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s memory may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital (stjude.org).