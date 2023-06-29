On June 16, Jane Wolf Hochberg passed away peacefully. She was born on April 27, 1943, in Washington, D.C., to Arthur and Bobbie Wolf. She met her future husband, Phil, at age 23, while they both worked at the Federal Communications Commission. Jane served as a docent at the National Gallery of Art for 31 years. Jane is survived by her husband of 55 years, Philip; her children, Abigail (Stephen) Shannon and Jeffrey (Mindy) Hochberg; and her grandchildren, Aidan, Emma, Clare, Jessica and Owen. Contributions may be made to Children’s Charities Foundation (ccfdc.org).

