Janet Leissner, of Chevy Chase, passed away at her home on Nov. 6. Beloved sister of Ellen Leissner Carroll. Loving aunt of Erica and Noah Jacobson and great-aunt to Max and Brynn Jacobson. Contributions may be made to American Humane Society or the Lupus Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

