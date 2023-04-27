On April 15, Janet Litwin Herman passed away in Bethesda. She is survived by brother Allen Litwin; children Carolyn and Nathanael Herman (Jodi); and grandchildren Olivia, Eli and Sam. Born in 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Janet graduated from Walnut Hills High School, received her English degree from the University of Cincinnati and a M.A. in English from UCLA.

She was a high school English teacher for more than 20 years in Columbia. Moving into the city at its inception and living there for more than 50 years, Janet was a pioneer of Columbia and its mission of inclusiveness and innovation. As part of that innovation, Janet, along with her husband, David, helped launch Columbia Jewish Congregation. Contributions may be made to The Arc of Howard County (archoward.org).