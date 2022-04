Janet Marsha Rohrbaugh, of Myersville, passed away on April 18. Beloved wife of Philip Rohrbaugh. Devoted mother of Amanda Rohrbaugh. Cherished sister of Dr. Bruce (Malane) Silver. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the United States. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

