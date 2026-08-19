Janet Ruth (Schwartz) Langenderfer died of cancer on August 5. Survived by husband, Tom Langenderfer; mother, Marylin Schwartz; sisters Francine Freedman, Shelley Miller, Debbie Tipton, and Nancy Gusman; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Stuart Schwartz.

Janet grew up in Chevy Chase graduating from BCC High School.

She worked while earning an undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland and a graduate degree at George Washington University, followed by a nearly 30-year career in credit card management, serving as Vice President at MasterCard and Senior Director at Amtrak, designing and implementing Amtrak’s on-board credit card system. In 1998, she was named one of Business Ledger’s top 25 influential women in business.

Janet loved to travel and visit art museums with Tom, especially her trips to Italy, France, and Israel.

Deeply committed to her community, she served as synagogue president in Illinois, a volunteer election judge, Board Member at the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad, and a volunteer with K9s 4 Warriors and the Interfaith Works Women’s Shelter.

Donations may be made to K9s 4 Warriors, Breakthrough T1D, Casey House Montgomery Hospice, or Ohr Kodesh Congregation.