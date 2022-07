Janet Zeitchik, of Silver Spring, passed away on July 1. She was 90. Janet was born in the Bronx, N.Y. to Pauline and Moe Greenberg on Dec. 11, 1931. She grew up in Washington D.C. and went to school at Western High School. She married the love of her life, Herman Zeitchik, on Nov. 4, 1951 in Washington, D.C.

