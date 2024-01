On Dec. 22, Janis Lazar Colton of Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, Md., passed away. Beloved wife of the late Robert Melvin Colton. Cherished mother of Jonathan (Rachael), Laurence (Jennifer) and Michael (Tammy) Colton. Dear sister of Joyce Alpiner and the late Richard Lazar. Loving grandmother of Jeremy, Benjamin, Riannon, Gared, Gavriella and Adira Colton. Memorial contributions may be made Temple Sinai, templesinaidc.org, or any Jewish charity.

