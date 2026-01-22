Jared Kushner Presents Plan for ‘New Gaza’ at Davos

Philissa Cramer

Jared Kushner presented a phased vision for the future of Gaza at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, saying that there was “no plan B” when it comes to reconstructing the territory battered during the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, was crucial to negotiating the ceasefire that ended active fighting in the war in October.

The 20-point vision he presented in Davos reflects elements of that ceasefire deal, which has been only partially implemented. It calls for starting at the enclave’s southern border by reopening the Rafah crossing and moving steadily northward until the entire Palestinian territory has been rebuilt, to include a seaport, airport and tourism infrastructure. The end result, according to a slide he presented, would be “peace & prosperity.”

Kushner said the most important step is to disarm Hamas, which still controls a portion of Gaza. Emphasizing that reconstruction will take place only in portions of Gaza where Hamas is demilitarized, he said some Hamas members who agree to lay down their arms will be given amnesty and could become part of a new security apparatus in Gaza.

Kushner suggested that he understood that his vision, which would take many years and at least $25 billion to implement, could encounter obstacles. But the White House had decided to “plan for catastrophic success,” he said.

Kushner’s presentation came as Trump held a “signing ceremony” for his new “Board of Peace,” an entity devised initially to oversee Gaza but whose mandate Trump has indicated could include other world conflicts. (Its charter does not mention Gaza specifically.) Of the 60 countries that the United States invited to join, representatives from about 20 attended the ceremony, including Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Argentina’s Javier Milei and officials from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Orban was the only European leader present; other European countries have turned down the invitation to join the board or expressed concerns about its composition — potentially to include Russia — and potential to undercut other international bodies, about which Trump has expressed disdain.

Israel also did not have a representative at the ceremony. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel would join despite misgivings about the presence of Turkey and Qatar, which have backed Hamas, on the board. Netanyahu is not in Davos (Switzerland is party to the International Criminal Court, which has issued a warrant for his arrest) but Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is present, did not attend.

The Egyptian official at the ceremony announced that the crossing at Rafah, which has been closed since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, would reopen in both directions next week. Israel has said it would not open the crossing until the final Israeli hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, is returned, which Hamas agreed to do as part of the ceasefire.

Kushner urged those who have expressed skepticism about the board to hold their criticism.

“Just calm down for 30 days,” he said. “The war is over. Let’s work together.”