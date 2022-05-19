Jared S. Fellman, of Silver Spring, died on May 10. Beloved husband of the late Helen Beth Peretz Fellman. Devoted father of Kenneth (Jill) and Alan (Bonnie Schiller) Fellman and Elaine (Joseph) Potosky. Loving grandfather of Daniel (Johanna) Fellman, Sara (William) Skerpan, Joshua (fiancee, Jamie Sargent) and Jordan Fellman and Benjamin, Samuel and Ilana Potosky. Dear great-grandfather of Madelynn and Alyssa Fellman and Charlotte, Will and Liam Skerpan. Contributions may be made to Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

