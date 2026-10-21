Jason Flatt Infuses Song Into Youth Programs at Temple Rodef Shalom

Growing up in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Jason Flatt had zero interest in going to his family’s Reform synagogue.

“I can distinctly remember Saturday and Sunday mornings — because we did religious school both days — crying about how I don’t want to go,” the Arlington resident recalled.

Flatt now works at a Reform synagogue: Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, a place he never imagined he’d end up. He began as the songleader and music coordinator more than four years ago.

Now as manager of youth and family music, Flatt helps facilitate Temple Rodef Shalom’s musical programs for all ages, leads the kindergarten-through-second-grade choir and works with the temple’s youth team to ensure continuity from kindergarten through college age.

“I’m lucky to have a nice slice of the Venn diagram between the youth and family worlds, where I get to be focused on music for kids or the religious school,” Flatt said.

He designs and leads the religious school’s tefillah curriculum, leads music classes, helps engage kids and families in the shul’s “robust music and performing arts calendar” and leads the teen band.

Flatt is fully entrenched in music and the ins and outs of synagogue life, but that wasn’t always the case.

“I used to joke a lot when I first started working here … that I was the most surprised out of anybody I knew because I never was looking actively specifically to work in the Jewish world,” Flatt said.

After the reluctance of his childhood years, Flatt joined his synagogue’s youth group and began making friends.

Flatt has been songleading since age 13, something that came about from summers at URJ Camp Harlam and a conversation with his mom on the car ride back. He began songleading classes on Sunday mornings with his cantor, teaching himself to play the guitar.

“I would spend many of those first years of high school just standing next to the cantor, playing the songs along, watching her teach them to the kids, until one day, she wasn’t there, and I had to do it myself,” Flatt said.

The young musician continued throughout high school, songleading at camp and attending teen songleading training weekends.

“Many of my friends in youth group were other songwriters, and we’d hang out playing Jewish music,” Flatt said. “Once I got to college and realized that it was a great tool for making extra money, I was glad for that skill.”

He worked at synagogues part-time through college and “heavily” through graduate school and his first job, working at a nonprofit soup kitchen.

Before arriving at Temple Rodef Shalom, Flatt had never heard of an early-elementary-school-age choir. Now he has more than 30 young singers who are eager to learn — the largest the choir has been in several years.

“You walk into that room and the kids want to be there,” Flatt said. “We make sure that their parents are part of the process, too, and that they’re at rehearsals with them in the sanctuary and that they’re practicing the music at home. But the kids sign up and come because they want to come.”

He loves that his work involves the community.

“Music is fun for its own sake … but it’s also a tool for being able to create something deeper too,” Flatt explained. “If you’re able to get engaged by music, we can use that music to teach deeper lessons about how our Jewishness can apply to our whole lives or it can be a tool to introduce us to friends and community.”

One of the most important things he’s learned over the course of his career is the power of music to move listeners physically, emotionally and across space and time.

“The music we sing can connect us to people all over the country [and] world who are singing these same songs every Shabbat, or people thousands of years ago or generations to come who have said these same words, maybe in different melodies, but they’ve been singing it nonetheless,” Flatt said.

Such is the beauty of music in connecting people, according to Flatt.

“I’ve deeply valued being able to pick up on these different types of music [and] movement as a way to help make sure that everyone is finding their different connection point,” he added.

His goals going forward are straightforward.

“Goal No. 1 is to keep singing,” Flatt said. “And to keep connecting. We have great relationships with different groups and corners of the community. Part of my goal in my work is to continue building a more connected northern Virginia teen and youth Jewish community.”

To do so, Flatt leads a group of about 45 to 50 fellow professionals who are part of the Northern Virginia Teen Engagement Professionals Cohort.

“I believe strongly that the more connected we are to each other, and the more that our individual communities thrive, the more all of us thrive,” he said.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com