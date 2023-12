On Dec. 1, Jay H. Stearman of Columbia, Md., passed away. Beloved husband of Carla Stearman; devoted father of Mara (Herbert) Bowen and Jessica (Richard) Shifflet; loving brother of the late Sharon Schwartz; cherished grandfather of Max Bowen, Bryce Bowen and Abigail Shifflett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org) or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (msfocus.org).