On April 27, Jay Louis Binder, of Herndon. Beloved husband of Gloria Roffman Binder. Devoted father of Jason and Joshua (Tansey) Binder. Loving grandfather of Shilo, Finley, Aurora and Taggarty Binder. Dear brother of Jonathan (Cathy) Binder and Ethel (Larry) Kavanagh and brother-in-law of Gary (Susan) Roffman. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel