Jay Ronald Baker, of Rockville, died on Sept. 10. Beloved husband of the late Helen Baker. Loving father of Jonathan (Cara) Baker. Dear brother of Howard Baker, Gina Baker and the late Saul (surviving, Wendy) Baker. Cherished grandfather of Alex and Brian Baker. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew

Funeral Home.

