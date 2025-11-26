Jean Paul Amsellem

On Nov. 22, Jean Paul Sam Amsellem of Washington, D.C. Beloved husband of Nicole Redoua Amsellem. Devoted father of Marie-France (Paul) Bloch and Nathalie (Michael) Jacoby. Loving brother of Norbert (Jocelyn) Amsellem, Sylvie Zawatsky and the late Giselle, Adolphe, Guy and Roger Amsellem. Cherished grandfather of Nadine Sarah Bloch, David Samuel Bloch, Marc (Maayan) Greenberg and Nicole (Mathilda) Greenberg. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Magen David Sephardic Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.