On June 4, Jeanne Kerdash, of Raleigh, N.C., and formerly of Silver Spring and Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Max Kerdash; devoted mother of Susan (Jim) Woods and Kevin Kerdash; and loving grandmother of Timothy (Ross Bowers) Woods, Ian Woods and Corey Woods. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

