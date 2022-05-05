Jeanne Rapoport Copeland (nee Mendelsohn), of Naples, Fla., formerly of Baltimore, passed away peacefully on April 24 at the age of 98. She is survived by her loving daughters, Bonnie (Rick) Marshall, Susan (Alan) Levy and Ellen (Jamie) Wilen; adoring grandchildren, Andrew (Alyssa) Wilen, Casey Wilen, Jake Marshall and Saryn Levy (Ben) Witten; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Arlo Wilen and Miles Witten; and devoted stepchildren, Marsha (Dick) Manekin and Jack (Lisa) Copeland. She was predeceased by her beloved husbands, Dr. Leonard Rapoport and Dr. Herbert Copeland.

