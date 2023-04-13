Jeffrey A. Gritz

By
-
-
0

On April 1, Jeffrey A. Gritz, of Silver Spring, died at age 60. Beloved son of Sandra Metro and the late Leonard Gritz. Loving brother of Rob Gritz. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here