On Nov. 12, Jeffrey L. Krauthamer of Potomac, Md., passed away. Beloved son of Harold and Joan Agatston Krauthamer; loving brother of his twin, Michael (Lauren) and Steven (Sheryl) Krauthamer; cherished grandson of Doris Agatston; dear uncle of Alexa, Gillian, Leila and Talia Krauthamer. Memorial contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation, Rubinow Endowment for Special Needs, bnaiisraelcong.org; Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA), jssa.org; Makom (formerly Jewish Foundation for Group Homes), makomlife.org; or to the charity of your choice.

