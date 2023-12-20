Jeffrey Louis Freedman passed away suddenly on Dec. 5. Jeffrey was known for his ready smile and quick laugh. As an auditor and certified fraud examiner, he was a mentor to many and admired by all. Jeffrey was a frequent world traveler, advising several international NGOs and was the vice president of administration and finance at J Street.

In his free time, Jeffrey enjoyed hiking with his beloved wife, Marichu, and her extended family. He especially loved FaceTiming with his granddaughter almost every day. Jeffrey grew up in Rockville, Md., and graduated from Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School and the University of Tampa. He was the devoted husband of Marichu Isla and the son of Michael and Risa Freedman and Sharon Volk Freedman. Jeffrey was the father of Grier Freedman, Jessica Fitzgerald-Schena (Levi) and Keegan Freedman, and the stepfather to Raven Isla, Jumar Isla, John Mark Isla and Jim Isla.

Jeffrey was grandfather to his adored granddaughter, Madi, and his step-grandchildren, Hayley, Nathan, Bella and Enzo. Jeffrey was the brother of Jarrett Craig Freedman and was predeceased by his sister, Robin Deborah Freedman. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue or to a charity of your choice.