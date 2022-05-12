Jeffrey Samuel Greenfield, of Ellicott City, passed away on May 7 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Xiuling Greenfield; his children, Yuzuki Kaneshiro (Li Jincheng), Aaron Greenfield (Adrea Turner) and Adam Greenfield; his brother, William (Sherry) Greenfield; grandchildren, Li Yuxuan, Ava, Eliza and Ariel Greenfield; uncle, Saul Greenfield; cousins, Arlene Greenfield and Victor Greenfield; nephews, Andrew (Robin), Joshua and Mark Greenfield; and grand-nephew, Bohdan. He was predeceased by his parents, Beatrice and Herman Greenfield; and his aunt, Sandra Greenfield. Jeff honorably served his country and retired from the Navy.

