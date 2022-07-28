Jerald Sternburg of Delray Beach, Fla., died on July 14. Beloved husband of Marcia Sternburg; devoted father of Susan (Mark) Sharer and Karen (Gary) Myers; loving brother of Dorothy (Hyman) Kitover, Sheldon (Arlyne) Sternburg and Jason (Susan) Sternburg; cherished grandfather of Steven (Susie) Sharer, Eric Sharer, Jenna (Jay) Pickett, Brandon Myers, Alex Myers; and great-grandfather of Henry.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Jerald Sternburg
Jerald Sternburg of Delray Beach, Fla., died on July 14. Beloved husband of Marcia Sternburg; devoted father of Susan (Mark) Sharer and Karen (Gary) Myers; loving brother of Dorothy (Hyman) Kitover, Sheldon (Arlyne) Sternburg and Jason (Susan) Sternburg; cherished grandfather of Steven (Susie) Sharer, Eric Sharer, Jenna (Jay) Pickett, Brandon Myers, Alex Myers; and great-grandfather of Henry.