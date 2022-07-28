Jerald Sternburg of Delray Beach, Fla., died on July 14. Beloved husband of Marcia Sternburg; devoted father of Susan (Mark) Sharer and Karen (Gary) Myers; loving brother of Dorothy (Hyman) Kitover, Sheldon (Arlyne) Sternburg and Jason (Susan) Sternburg; cherished grandfather of Steven (Susie) Sharer, Eric Sharer, Jenna (Jay) Pickett, Brandon Myers, Alex Myers; and great-grandfather of Henry.

Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

