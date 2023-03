On March 12, Jerold Coffee, of Rockville. Beloved husband of the late Ann Coffee. Devoted father of Norman (Stacy) Coffee. Dear brother of Esther (Stephen) Jacobs, Louis (Joan) Coffee and the late Harold (Amalia) Coffee. Loving grandfather of Jacob Coffee. Jerold was an employee of the Civil Aeronautics Board and the Department of Transportation. He was a staunch supporter of Israel.

