Jerome B. Taragin, D.D.S., of Silver Spring, died on May 25. Beloved husband of Elaine Rivkin Taragin. Devoted father of David (Hope) Taragin, Linda (Michael) Gardner, Deborah (Aiton) Marizan and Mitchell (Judy) Taragin. Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Lauren Taragin, Jonathan (Liz), Jennifer and Danielle Gardner, Ozzie (Miriam), Sarah, Michal (Shua Leff) and Tziporah Marizan and Yitz, Shayna and Joey Taragin. Cherished great-grandfather of Gavi Gardner and Charlie and Ariella Marizan. Dear brother of Morty (Donna) Taragin.

Contributions may be made to Yad Yehuda of Greater Washington (yadyehuda.org) or to Bikur Cholim of Greater Washington (bikurcholimgw.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.