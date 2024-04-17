Jerome Joseph Schnapp, M.D., of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on April 9, at the age of 82. He is survived by his devoted children, Gary Stuart (Monika) Schnapp, Amy Melissa Wilken and Daniel (Lindsay) Schnapp; dear sisters, Phyllis Tarter and Ruth Sachs; and adoring grandchildren, Matthew Wilken, Evan Wilken, Eliana Schnapp, Samuel Schnapp and Rose Schnapp.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda K. Schnapp (nee Klein); loving siblings, Marty Schnapp and Arlene Schnapp; and loving parents, Pauline and Harry Schnapp. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741.