Dr. Jerome Morenoff, of Bethesda, passed away on Aug. 29, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Andrea; devoted father of Jeffrey (Soni), Reyna (Mike), Adam, Deana (Michael) and a feisty Bichon named Romeo; loving grandfather of Maia, Anabelle, Sienna and Lucinda. Born and raised in the Bronx and schooled at Columbia and George Washington Universities, he achieved advanced degrees in law and engineering. With the publication of his first book, “World Peace through Space Law,” Jerry became the first leading authority on designating and regulating laws regarding aerospace and satellites orbiting the Earth.

He ran three successful international businesses and was deeply invested in youth theater education (Imagination Stage) and producing groundbreaking theater from Harlem to Norfolk. Donations may be made to the Imagination Stage in Bethesda or the Bethesda Fire Department. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.