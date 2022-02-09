Jerome Morris Bauman, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 4. He was 92. He was born in 1930 to Leon Bauman and Dinah Bachrach Bauman. Jerry grew up in Washington, D.C., graduating from Eastern High School in 1947. He was the president of the local AZA (now BBYO). He attended American University before joining the Air Force during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1953. Later he attended George Washington University and earned a bachelor of science degree.

In 1953, Jerry married Gloria “Cookie” Goldberg, and together they had four children. Jerry and Cookie raised their family of four first in Randolph Hills, then in Silver Spring.

Jerry spent his career in business and real estate, owning a grocery and liquor store on Capitol Hill, where prominent Washington figures, including members of Congress, would often shop. He recalled conversing with federal Judge Abner Mikva, Sen. Carl Levin and Rep. Gus Hawkins, on a few occasions.

He is survived by his children Ellen (Ken Schere), Sam (Terri Nevins) and Nancie Begun (Jay). He is also survived by grandchildren Amy Schere (Benjamin Pollack), Jason Bauman, Hannah Bauman, Daniel Schere, Maxx Bauman and Adina Begun, as well as great-grandchildren Nathan Jacob Pollack-Schere and Avi Isaac Pollack- Schere. Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, and his son David Bauman. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.