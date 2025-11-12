Jerome Sowalsky

Jerry Sowalsky, son of Ruth and Samuel Sowalsky, was born on July 10, 1934, in Hartford, Ct., where he was raised and graduated with honors from Weaver High School. A 1958 magna cum laude graduate of Amherst College, Jerry was honored in his junior year as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He next attended Harvard Law School where he graduated with honors as well. The next six months were spent in the army where Jerry served as a medic!

Returning home, he began his career in the law office of Sen. Abraham Ribicoff. He also met the love of his life, Patti Lurie. They married in 1961 and moved on to Washington, D.C., in 1965 where Jerry went to work for the African Division of the Agency for International Development at the State Department. Then in 1967, Jerry’s interest in the corporate world led him to work in New York for American Air Lines where he was appointed vice president.

His last career move in 1973 was once again back to D.C., where he joined Feld Entertainment, a company that included Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Baily Circus, Disney on Ice, Siegfried & Roy Illusionist in Las Vegas and others. Jerry’s quiet intelligence served him well as general counsel and senior vice president, spending the next 43 years often working on projects with such notables as Prince Rainier of Monaco, Andrew Lloyd Weber, George Lucas, Steve Wynn, the Fuji TV Group in Japan, actor Bill Irwin and many others. Everyone he knew admired him for his leadership, unflappable demeanor and his ability to always get the job done.

Jerry and his wife, Patti, loved to travel the world on foot and by sea. They were avid theatergoers, serving through the years on many theater boards. As lovers of art, they developed a large collection of contemporary realist works by living artists. Rarely if ever arguing, Jerry and Patti ran a loving and peaceful household that attracted many lifelong friends.

Jerry leaves behind Patti, his beloved wife of 63 years; sons Richard Sowalsky (George Theordoris), John Sowalsky (Jacky Casumbal) and daughter Susan Gold. He also leaves his cherished granddaughters, Madeline and Jacqueline Gold, as well as many dear friends, and his constant canine companion, Molly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JSSA.