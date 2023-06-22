On June 10, Jerrold Harvey Malamut “Jerry” passed away in Boynton Beach, Fla. He was 82. Born in Philadelphia on June 8, 1941, Jerry was raised in Silver Spring and graduated from Blair High School in 1959 and SUNY Erie in 1961. He wed Lynne Cader of Scranton, Pa., in 1970, and they resided in Potomac until 2019.

Jerry joined his father, Russell, at Malamut Opticians to lead the expansion of the family business to 25 locations across the Mid-Atlantic. After selling the business, he transitioned into a career in commercial real estate, founding National Real Estate Brokerage. An avid golfer and long-time member of Lakewood Country Club in Rockville, Jerry won the Senior Club Championship twice and held memberships at The Falls and Delaire Country Club in Florida.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Lynne; his sister, Rima Shnider; his five children, Leslye Mondragon (Chris), Erica Winton (the late Gregory Winton), Todd Malamut (Jen), Adam Malamut (Vicki Poulos) and Marni Hotchkiss (Andy); and his 11 grandchildren (ages 4-33, with twins on the way), David, Ayla, Mark, Bryce, Shane, Noah, Vaughn, Carly, Eli, Emma and Mila. Donations may be made to TrustBridge Hospice Foundation (http://bit.ly/3MZOIcM).