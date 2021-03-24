Jerry Clifford Laderberg, of Arlington, passed away peacefully from worsening heart failure and complications of Parkinson’s disease on March 20. He was 83. Jerry served his country in the Air Force and later at the U.S. Customs Service, where he had a distinguished 30-year career.

He was predeceased by his parents, Sol and Edith Laderberg; his brother, Richard; and his first wife, Janese St. Coeur Laderberg. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Macon; and his daughter, Daliah Macon. Donations can be made to Capital Caring Hospice, Halquist Center or the Parkinson’s Foundation of the National Capital Area.