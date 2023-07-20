On July 9, Jerry Frieden, of Rockville, passed away at the age of 103. He was a loving husband to Ruth Frieden (his wife of more than 70 years), a loving father to Esther Strachman and Paul Frieden, a loving father-in-law to Stephen Strachman and Janet Frieden, a proud grandfather to Emma and Matthew Strachman, and a loving great-grandfather to Andrew Strachman. He served in the Army for three years during World War II.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org/donate).