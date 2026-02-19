Opinion: Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month

Miriam Edelman

Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, created in 2009, occurs every February. People with disabilities should be active in all aspects of congregational life. Jewish texts highlight disabilities. In Leviticus 19:14 it says, “You shall not insult the deaf, or place a stumbling block before the blind.” Congregations that are not fully accessible create barriers.

Congregations can improve how they address disabilities. According to a November 2021 survey of at least 2,300 Jews, only 31% of respondents felt that the Jewish community did “extremely” or “very” well including people with disabilities.

Congregations should always be accessible to people with disabilities. Different methods assist people with a variety of disabilities, such as disabilities related to sight, hearing, mobility and cognition. Accessible congregations can also help individuals without disabilities. Being inclusive does not necessarily cost large amounts of money.

Congregations can be inclusive in many ways:

Be Welcoming

Include a statement that states that the congregation is welcome to individuals with disabilities. Have an inclusion/disability page on its website. Have an inclusion committee, led or co-led by congregants with disabilities, that meets regularly about disabilities-related issues and assists the congregation. Include people with disabilities in meaningful ways.

Use Accessible Materials

Host Accessible Events

Have in person, virtual and hybrid events. Provide seating. Do not force people to stand. Instead of saying “Please rise,” the leader can say something else, such as “please rise if you are able.” Have sign language interpreters located on the bimah and highly visible areas. Provide closed captioning on large screens. Ensure that speakers use microphones. Make programs and presentations easy to read (i.e., Do not use small print). Ask speakers to always say their name. Order food from entities that hire many people with disabilities. Serve food in accessible ways (i.e., Display menus at the beginning of food lines, do not serve food from high locations, offer straws).

Include Disability-Related Content

Host events about disabilities. Have speakers with disabilities. Create and distribute materials for congregants about disabilities. Highlight Biblical people who have disabilities. Include disabilities in religious school curriculums. Include disabilities-related projects in social justice activities. Sell disability-related Judaica and Judaica for people with disabilities in the congregation’s store. Create disability film and/or book clubs.

Assist Congregants With Disabilities

Have reduced membership and/or event fees. Host low-sensory events/have some events be partly low-sensory. Provide transportation. Create and implement a program involving volunteers calling congregation members with disabilities on a regular basis. Members with disabilities can opt in. Create and implement a support group and a networking/careers group. Host periodic pro bono legal advice sessions.

Have Accessible Physical Areas

Do Other Important Actions

Learn about the congregation’s obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Congregations should exceed ADA requirements. Train clergy, staff and lay leaders on disabilities on an ongoing basis. Create and implement no-tolerance, non-discrimination and anti-bullying policies. Have a congregation board member tasked with disabilities. Hire a person whose major responsibilities involve disabilities. Small congregations could hire a person on a part-time basis or have a full-time person do some disabilities-related work. Hire people with disabilities. Have a process by which congregants and staff can request Include information in every written material about accommodations procedures. Include disability in demographic traits and performance metrics that the congregation tracks. Honor people with disabilities if congregation gives awards.

Congregations should not think that they should not be accessible in certain ways (i.e., providing materials in Braille) because there is limited or no need. If congregations were more accessible, more people with disabilities might join and participate.

Congregations should always be accessible and not limit their accessibility to inclusion Shabbats, High Holidays and other major events. Jewish congregations should welcome people with disabilities every day. All would benefit.