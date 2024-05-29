Jewish Educators Gather in DC for Innovators Retreat Focused on Enhancing Student Engagement

When Jewish day school students graduate, they should enter the next phase of their lives with a joy for Judaism and learning and a strong bond with Israel. Whether they earn straight As is not as important as those values, according to participants at the recent Jewish Education Innovation Challenge’s retreat.

“We work with the day schools because we believe that is the best conduit to creating proud and confident and knowledgeable Jews for the next generation,” explained JEIC Managing Director Sharon Freundel.

JEIC held its 12th annual innovators retreat in Washington, D.C., on May 22 and 23. The retreat centered around a presentation by Dr. Catlin Tucker, an author, trainer and education professor, who demonstrated the “value of blended learning in making experiences more student-centered, accessible, inclusive and equitable.”

Tucker showed that when students participate in groups and are assigned the roles of summarizer, questioner, predictor, connector and clarifier, they can dig deeply into a prayer or any other thing they are learning.

“It is such a good way to internalize the learning,” Freundel said. “Can you imagine if they took a prayer, and you broke the prayer down into chunks and you had the kids discuss it? It would make prayer so much more meaningful to the kids,” she said.

More than 110 headmasters, board members, parents and nonprofit staff attended the conference in hopes of reinvigorating teaching at their schools.

The retreat’s theme was “Next Steps in Intrinsic Motivation,” and the goal was for participants “to consider how to authentically connect their students to their Jewish learning and identities by exploring creative ways to develop environments that foster intrinsic motivation.”

“Not only has teaching changed, but the students have changed a lot. We need to meet the needs of our students,” said Rabbi Shmuel Lichtenstein, head of school at the Torah School of Greater Washington.

The students are “coming out of COVID with a shorter attention span, higher anxiety, lower self-esteem. The resilience is different,” he said, adding that students were hurt by a lack of interaction during the pandemic.

“An anxious child is not going to do well in a rigid classroom. We need to meet the children where they are at that time.”

He noted that a school without law and order is one in which children cannot learn, and a school with only law and order will not enable them to thrive.

After Hamas’ terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, “Parents want children to have deep connection with Israel and religion,” Lichtenstein said.

“It’s about Jewish innovation,” said Ayelet Lichtash, founder and executive director of Aleph Bet Montessori School in North Bethesda. “Increase a child’s awareness and urge to learn. This is similar to a Montessori school. It speaks to my heart.”

Ray Levi, of Kol-Lev Consulting, advises Jewish day school leaders on how to be good teachers. “We want our graduates not only to know how to pray, but we also want them to want to pray,” he said. “We want them to feel good about being there [in school].”

JEIC was started 12 years ago by the Mayberg Foundation in Chevy Chase (Mayberg Foundation Trustees Louis and Manette Mayberg are members of the Mid-Atlantic Media ownership group, publisher of WJW).

Mayberg Foundation Trustee Manette Mayberg explained that children want to do well and seek approval and that often means striving for a perfect report card.

That desire can weaken Jewish identity and Jewish self-esteem as students aren’t enjoying their studies, she told JEIC retreat attendees as they gathered for dinner at the top floor of Planet Word Museum in Washington, D.C.

Mayberg praised “God-centered and student-centered schools,” she said, noting that children should not have teachings forced upon them.

“We know that the heart prevails,” she said, adding that teaching should be done “with passion.”

Speaking to a rapt audience, Mayberg continued, “Being a Jew was never meant to be a contest.” Students should be motivated from the heart, not from grades. “That’s what Judaism is, a love of life and a life of love.”

Through slides and interactive sessions, Tucker strove to demonstrate ways to improve teaching. When a teacher stands in front of the room and talks, it is similar to all those meetings professionals have with their managers.

Think about how often we zone out or wish we were someplace else during those meetings, Tucker said, adding that’s how students may feel all too often.

She added, “Our kids today are consuming so much media. They need to be taught to be critical thinkers.” Her advice is to “make students work for the information. They are not building that muscle” when they merely sit still and listen.

She advised teachers to keep in mind that not everyone learns and processes information the same way. “Learning variability is the norm,” she said.

Teachers should “seek out potential barriers and work to remove them” for each child. “Students can reach the same goal but through different pathways,” Tucker said.

While the teacher is the driver for the class, the students need to be active participants with some control, she said.

All students know how to get an answer on Google, so teachers don’t necessarily have to be experts in all subjects. But they do need to help students reach their full potential, Tucker said.

Mayberg Foundation Executive Director Todd Sukol stressed the importance of motivating rather than managing students. Some students have an inner flame burning and others do not, he said.

The role of the Jewish day school is to instill Jewish learning and love in all students, he said.

Suzanne Pollak is a freelance writer.