Jewish Federation Establishes Israel Relief Fund to Help People in Need

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington set up an emergency Israel Crisis Fund in response to the tragic attacks that took place over the weekend, reaffirming its deep commitment to standing in solidarity with Israel.

The Federation said the money donated will be rapidly distributed to its partners on the ground in Israel to quickly provide relief to the thousands of Israelis in need.

“The trauma of this moment in Israel is unlike any previously seen. And while nothing can heal the devastating loss of innocent life, we can and must come together to support those who need us most,” Federation CEO Gil Pruess said in a statement to Washington Jewish Week.

The Federation noted that Israeli needs may change over the coming days, but as of now donations will help provide financial assistance for damage; injuries or funerals; long-term access to psychological care; access to remote trauma services and counseling; trauma training for people on the front lines; and to fund the operation of 12 “resilience centers” set up across multiple communities.

These efforts are designed to deliver swift resources to struggling communities that have been devastated by the attacks from Hamas and give them the footing to quickly recover and prevent further damage.

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington has always mobilized our community during times of crisis, and just as we have during every conflict, we are working around the clock now to ensure we can provide vital humanitarian aid. It is clear from the outpouring of support we have seen from across Greater Washington that our community feels the pain of every Israeli. We remain united in our solidarity with Israel and Israelis as they hold strong against this deluge of violence and sorrow,” Pruess said.

The Federation thanked its partners on the ground for rapidly providing vital aid work, which include, Jewish Agency for Israel, Israel Trauma Coalition, JDC, World ORT and more.

Donations to the Israel Crisis Fund can be made via the following options:

The Federation’s website at: shalomdc.org/israel-at-war-2023.

Give through your Jewish Community Foundation Donor Advised Fund here. Please make your gift to The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington (EIN: 53-0212445) and indicate “Israel Crisis Fund” in the comments.

You can mail a check payable to The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington to 6101 Executive Blvd, Suite 100, North Bethesda, Maryland 20852. Please indicate “Israel Crisis Fund” on all checks.

