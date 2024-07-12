Jewish Man Attacked in Northwest D.C. in Alleged Hate Crime

A Jewish man wearing a kippah was attacked Wednesday morning in the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Foggy Bottom, and authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Ariel Golfeyz, 31, was walking toward the Foggy Bottom Metro station on his way to work at 8:35 a.m. when he was attacked from behind, pushed into bushes and beaten. The perpetrator repeatedly punched Golfeyz and made antisemitic statements, some blaming Golfeyz for the Israel-Hamas war.

The attack continued until both Golfeyz and the assailant were on the ground. Golfeyz said he bit the assailant on the leg, according to an email he sent to the Washington Jewish Week. A Metro Transit Police Department special police officer arrived and deescalated the situation. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department arrived shortly thereafter.

Golfeyz received medical assessment for his injuries immediately after the incident as well as medical testing and a follow-up since he bit the assailant. MPD charged the assailant with simple assault with hate/bias and is investigating further.

This incident occurred as antisemitic incidents in the United States have increased 360% following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, according to preliminary data from the Anti-Defamation League.

“In 2024, ADL has unfortunately continued to see an increase in antisemitic incidents throughout D.C. and across the country,” said Meredith Weisel, regional director of the ADL’s Washington, D.C., office, in an email. “We are deeply uneasy by this continuing trend and surge of antisemitic incidents. Antisemitism has become mainstream in our culture in a way that was unthinkable a few years ago.”

Weisel said she is satisfied with the police response in response to this incident and hopes to see a citywide comprehensive strategy to address antisemitism.

“We appreciate MPD’s swift response here and urge them to fully investigate not just this most recent incident, but every incident where there appears to be some bias toward Jewish individuals and the greater Jewish community,” Weisel said. “It’s important that every sector of society is fully trained to also recognize antisemitism in their communities.”

The assailant is suspected to be the same individual who was reportedly stalking mainly women in the Foggy Bottom, West End and Georgetown neighborhoods of D.C., according to an MPD report. Videos and court records show that the assailant also attacked U.S. Capitol Police on July 5.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

[email protected]