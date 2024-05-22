Jewish Social Club Celebrates 100 Years of Camaraderie and Service

A local Jewish social club, the Amity Club, is celebrating its 100th anniversary and reflecting on the friendship, Jewish connection, philanthropy and fun that’s been at the organization’s core and is now more important than ever with the global rise in antisemitism.

The club began in 1924 when a group of Jewish professionals came together to play cards at a time when Jews weren’t allowed in many social organizations. It has grown to more than 200 members today.

The club serves as a great way for Jews to stay connected, especially after retirement, when many older men don’t have much going on, according to former President Steven Wollins.

“As you get older, it’s important to stay fit physically and mentally. It’s also very important to stay fit socially. [You need to be] getting out there and having camaraderie and all that kind of stuff,” Wollins said.

The group holds standard social club activities such as golf events and dinners with high-profile guest speakers, but members are also involved in the community and work to give back to the area.

Wollins said that the club is involved in two types of philanthropic work, which he described as either active or passive.

Part of the passive philanthropy comes from the group’s membership dues, $80 of which are collected and set aside for donations to groups like the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish National Fund, among others.

“Usually, we accumulate about $20,000- $25,000. And then we past presidents have a committee, and we vote on what charities to donate to,” Wollins said. “[There are] a bunch of charities that we’ve done, and we feel very important about.”

The group’s active philanthropy comes via service events, including a quarterly road cleanup where they go through a mile stretch in Potomac and remove trash and other debris, and working at the MANNA Food Center in Gaithersburg to assist its food

donation program.

Wollins emphasized that the club is mostly a social organization, but that the community volunteering, which has some Jewish ties, with one event having members spend time with the Jewish seniors at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville, is an important part of the club.

Wollins also spoke about the importance of having a Jewish social group while antisemitism is sharply rising and reflected on how the story today somewhat mirrors the

club’s founding.

“In the 1920s, we had to get together because of antisemitism. Well, guess what, 100 years later, the same shifts happen,” Wollins said. “I’m not political. But I know we’re a good group with good values, and we do good things.”

And the club can serve as an outlet for a Jewish connection, as Wollins said that the group will bless the wine at dinners and other small things. It’s mostly a cultural connection, according to Wollins, but it’s still a way for people to come together.

The group’s collective spirit and the joy that it’s given to Wollins is a major motivator in his work to spread knowledge about the club to more people, something that he does as a previous president.

“I’m like a free safety in football — I cover everything. Every year, we get maybe 15 to 30 new members, and I’ll call around this time of year to say, “Hey, congratulations, you’re a new member now,’ and just get some feedback them and get them more involved, because the more they get informed about the club, the more likely they’ll stay as a member,” Wollins said.

And as the club reaches that century mark, its success and future will be determined by its ability to get people interested and involved to carry on the legacy.

Wollins said that while there are several legacy families that date to the club’s formation, not everyone from the younger generation is still in the area or involved.

“I don’t know as time goes on if the next generation will continue to make this [club continue as it does today]. But so far, we’ve done that,” Wollins said.

