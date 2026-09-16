Editorial: Jewish Students Have Rights, Too

There should be nothing controversial about the newly released “Jewish Students’ Bill of Rights.” And perhaps that is precisely what makes it so important.

The document, issued jointly by Jewish Federations of North America, the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and StandWithUs, responds to an ugly reality in American K-12 education. Antisemitic incidents in schools have increased dramatically since 2020, and unlike antisemitic incidents in many other settings, they barely declined last year. ADL recorded 825 incidents at non-Jewish K-12 schools in 2025, compared with 860 in 2024.

The Bill of Rights is an effort to tell schools what protecting Jewish students should actually look like. But, despite its name, it is not legislation and does not establish new legal rights. It is a six-point statement of expectations for schools and districts — and the remarkable thing about those expectations is how unremarkable they ought to be.

School administrators and staff should know how to recognize antisemitism. Schools should establish transparent procedures for reporting and responding to antisemitic incidents, treating them with the same seriousness as other forms of hatred and bias. Teaching about Judaism, Jewish history, the Holocaust, antisemitism and Israel should be accurate. Jewish religious observances should receive reasonable accommodation.

Jewish students should also be able to express their Jewish identity without bullying, coercion or pressure to disassociate themselves from some supposedly unacceptable portion of it — including a connection to Israel. And when educators address contested political issues, classrooms should educate rather than indoctrinate.

Which of these propositions should require an argument? That question gets to the heart of why the Bill of Rights is necessary.

A Jewish student should not have to defend Israel’s government before being permitted to participate comfortably in school life. A child wearing a Star of David should no more be held responsible for decisions made in Jerusalem than a Muslim student should be required to answer for the government of Iran or Saudi Arabia. And an educator entrusted with teaching students about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should teach the conflict — with its history, competing narratives and complexity — not recruit students to one side of it.

None of this means shielding Jewish students from disagreement. Criticism of Israel is not automatically antisemitic, and schools should not pretend otherwise. Students should encounter ideas that challenge them.

But there is a profound difference between challenging a student’s ideas and challenging a student’s right to belong. That distinction has too often become blurred. When Jewish students are told that Zionism makes them morally suspect, when Israel is presented as uniquely illegitimate rather than as a complicated country open to criticism like every other country, or when antisemitic harassment is dismissed as political expression, schools have crossed that line.

The Jewish Students’ Bill of Rights asks for no special exemption from the rough-and-tumble of education. It asks for something considerably simpler: equal dignity, intellectual honesty and consistent rules.

Schools routinely proclaim that every student deserves to feel safe, respected and included. Jewish students should not need a separate Bill of Rights to establish that they are part of “every.” But until that principle is reliably honored, this one is worth having.