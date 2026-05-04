Jews of Color Initiative CEO Stops at DC on Listening Tour

As part of a national listening tour, Jews of Color Initiative CEO Ilana Kaufman visited Sixth & I: Historic Synagogue in Washington, D.C., to engage in open dialogue with local leaders, grantees, partners, supporters and community members.

Kaufman presented a brief overview of JoCI’s mission and recent accomplishments and facilitated an interactive communal conversation about the movement to create a more equitable Jewish community. Participants shared their experiences, insights and ideas.

“This tour is part of our commitment to build a vibrant, inclusive future for the Jewish community by centering the voices and experiences of Jews of Color,” Kaufman said in a press release. “These gatherings create space for sharing, conversation, and future gazing — helping JoCI align our regional and national strategies with the wisdom of the communities we serve.”

She described the D.C. tour stop as “such a rich conversation filled with a lot of energy.”