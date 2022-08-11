Jillian Rose Wiener and Lindsay Eliza Wiener perished together on Aug. 3, in a house fire while on vacation in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

Jillian was a rising senior at the University of Michigan. She was an aspiring environmentalist and had just come home from a semester in Turks and Caicos studying ocean conservation and environmental policy. Lindsay, a rising sophomore at Tulane University, was eager to study marketing and Jewish studies. They are survived by their parents, Alisa and Lewis Wiener; older brother, Zachary Wiener; and grandparents, Joan Wiener and Barbara and Jerome Lichtman and the late Elaine Lichman and Stanley Wiener; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Contributions in Jillian’s memory can be made to coralgardeners.org. Contributions in Lindsay’s memory can be made to giving.tulane.edu in the name of the Lindsay Wiener Memorial Fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg

Funeral Care.