Joan Beryl Kurcias Rosenbach, of Chevy Chase, died on April 6. Beloved wife of the late Hans John Rosenbach. Devoted mother of Margo Rosenbach (Robert Gottlieb) and Stuart Uri (Guila) Rosenbach. Cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 29. Contributions may be made to the Washington Hebrew Congregation Worship and Music Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

