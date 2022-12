Joan Kornman, of Alexandria, formerly of Atlanta, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 14. She was 87. Mother of Sherri Kohr (Howard), Gayle Kornman and Alan Kornman (Wendy); grandmother of Benjamin Korh (Lauren), Shoshana Baronofsky (Dani), Arielle Graffe (Jake), Amanda Cormer and Max Cormer; and great-grandmother of Lilly, Charlie and Yael. Contributions may be made to Agudas Achim Congregation (agudasachim-va.org) or to Bestfriends.org.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel