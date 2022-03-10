Joan Marcia Schiller, of Gaithersburg, passed away on Feb. 28. She was 70 years old. Born on Jan. 26, 1951, in Great Neck, N.Y., to parents Sherman and Annette, she went onto attend C.W. Post College, where she met her husband, Gary. After she gave birth to her children, Neil and Amy, she worked selling her cheesecakes to country clubs in the area, opened a candy store in Gaithersburg, Confections of the Heart, and eventually found her passion for travel and shared it with others as a travel agent. Joan also loved art and was the subject of her own show at the Jewish Community Center. Joan will be greatly missed by her husband, Gary; children, Neil and Amy; daughter-in-law, Robyn; son-in-law, Eric; grandchildren, Zach, Alex and Taylor; and her sister, Cynthia Gingold.

