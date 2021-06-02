Joan Rachel Metsch Schwarz, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on April 24 after a multiyear battle with a variety of illnesses which she fought until the end. Born in Bronx, N.Y., a graduate of Martin Van Buren High School, Queens College and Hunter College School of Social Work, Joan spent her professional career in many arenas after moving with her husband to Washington in 1971. These included the Washington Free Clinic, managing the Temple Micah Purim Auction and co-founding the Capitol Hill Classic 10K race supporting Peabody Elementary School.

Joan was the daughter of Lester Moore and Sybil Janet Popper Metsch (deceased), sister of David Daniel (Kathy Beck) Metsch (deceased), wife of Joseph Jacques Schwarz for 53 years, mother of Emily Margaret Louise (Brian Jared) and Daniel Raymond Gabriel (Laure Isabelle), grandmother of Sebastian Schwarz, Annie and Jacob Newmark, and aunt of Sarah Estelle Metsch.