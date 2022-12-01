Joan Rena Scherr Gudelsky, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Rockville, passed away on Nov. 26. She was 94. Joan was born in Baltimore to Margaret and Samuel Scherr. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerome Gudelsky; brother, Jack Sherr; and in-laws, Albert and Audrey Gudelsky and Irma and Behrl Hirschman.

She was the devoted mother of Marc and Meryl Gudelsky, Linda and Andrew Dagen, Ilene and Neri Cohen, and Steven and Marlene Gudelsky; and loving sister of Gloria and Bernard Goldstein. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Rachel Dagen, Daniel and Abbey Gudelsky, Matthew and Hannah R. Dagen, Dena and Ryan Blaustein, Craig Spelke, Hannah Dagen, Joel Cohen and Emily Blumenthal, Leah Dagen, Samantha Spelke, Talia and Matthew Goodman, and Alana Gudelsky; and four adorable great-grandsons, Rocco, Noah, Aiden and Owen. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.