On June 2, Joan Roth Weiss, of Chevy Chase, died at age 85. She attended Brandeis University on a music scholarship and graduated from Barnard College. She earned a master’s degree in biology at Wellesley College and a Ph.D. in endocrinology at University of Maryland, College Park. She chaired the Consolidated Religious School Board and was president of Ohr Kodesh Congregation.

Beloved wife of Mark Weiss; devoted mother of Rebecca Weiss (Daniel Griffin), the lata Sarabeth Weiss, Jonathan Weiss (Abigail Wolf) and Deborah Weiss (Jonathan Bevan); beloved sister of the late Joel Roth; and cherished grandmother of Rael Griffin, Elia Griffin, Ned Weiss, Amalya Weiss, Ruby Bevan and George Bevan. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.