Joanne Cohen, of Rockville, died on Dec. 6. Beloved wife of 71 years to Gerald Cohen. Devoted mother of Richard (Myra) Cohen, Debra (Harold) Luks and Brenda (Mark) Lipowsky. Dear sister of Marcia Mednick. Cherished grandmother of Randy (Marcy) Cohen, Jamie (Marjorie) Cohen, Joshua (Sarah) Luks, Jordana (Adam) Cutler, Ari Luks, Bryan (Jenna) Lipowsky and Dana (David) Mayberg; and great-grandmother of Rhodes and Grant Cohen, Skylar and Zoe Cohen, Shoshana, Daliya, Adina and Samuel Luks, Eitan, Noam and Ella Cutler and Sophie and Drew Lipowsky. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.