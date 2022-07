Joel Fischman of Sylvania, Ohio, formerly of Washington, D.C., died on July 6. Beloved son of Faye and the late Melvin Fischman. Dear brother of Dennis Fischman, Cantor Yael Fischman and Gary Fischman and the late Ronald Fischman. Uncle of Erez and Rebecca Fischman-Cohen and Avigayil and Nava Fischman-Charry. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel