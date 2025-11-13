Joel Sherman

Joel David Sherman, 81, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 11. This was not his preferred way to spend the day. If it was up to Joel, he would still be out on his bicycle, imploring his family not to waste a beautiful fall day. Or he would be headed to a museum with Renee, his wife of almost 58 years, in tow. It’s possible he would have spent the evening dancing. If he was forced to stay home, he would certainly be in the midst of planning yet another trip to a far off land. This is who Joel was, day in and day out. Pulling as much out of each day as he could, and pushing himself to do more.

Joel was born on Manhattan’s lower east side, spent some time at Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn, and grew up in the Bronx. This inter-boro ride was the first of many journeys he would take in his life. But the Bronx was formative. It was in the Bronx that Joel met and married the love of his life, Renee Sherman (nee Zaretsky). For close to 6 decades, they would only be apart if a work trip beckoned. A faithful companion and travel buddy, she both survives him – and survived him. (He might not love that joke, but he had a good sense of humor about himself. Plus, we told him we wouldn’t take it easy on him just because he was gone.)

A graduate of Bronx High School of Science and City College of New York, Joel began his career as an elementary school teacher in the Bronx. This is likely how he learned young children were flexible and resilient enough that he could take his own kids on trips around the globe. Post teaching, Joel moved into a more academic life, getting his master’s from New York University and his Ph.D. from Columbia University Teachers College. From there, a two-year pit stop in Washington, D.C., for a “temporary job” turned into a permanent residency in the nation’s capital.

In D.C., Joel built a life and a family. He helped raise two children, Matthew and Janna, to moderately competent adulthood. In turn, they each helped bring grandchildren into his world: Ellie, Adrian and Nina. He was smitten with these three, maybe even obsessed. For the grandkids, he chose the moniker “Pops,” and it stuck. He has been a devoted well of love, affection and attention throughout. He was an active participant in their early lives, taking them on trips, babysitting and being a human jungle gym. His kids, their spouses Sharon and Julian, and his grandchildren became the focus of his later life, the timing of their arrival coinciding nicely with his professional retirement.

Prior to full-time grandparenthood, Joel enjoyed a long and active career. His work in education research and finance took him across the globe, as he led projects for UNESCO, the OECD and other U.S. and international organizations. While he surely did great work helping countries develop their education systems, most of us assume he chose this specialty because it allowed him to travel on someone else’s dime. Joel had many passions, but if you ask around, the people who know him will tell you that travel was the top of the list.

From Bolivia to Bhutan, Thailand to Tanzania, China to Chile, Austria to Australia and beyond, Joel’s passion for travel took him and Renee around the globe several times over. In fact, he currently has a river cruise planned for February and a Japan trip ready for late Spring if anyone needs an itinerary. Photos from their travels adorn the walls of his home. It is in this spirit that Joel should be remembered. Forever pushing forward, seeking new experiences, finding new adventures. He’d encourage you all to get out there. As one of his favorite Chinese fortune cookies said: “It is now, and in this world, we must live.”

In lieu of flowers or deli platters, memorial donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America or the Epilepsy Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.