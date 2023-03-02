On Feb. 21, Joel Tibor Engel, of Fulton, passed away. Beloved husband of the late Judith Engel; devoted father of George Engel, Elizabeth (Lisa) Ferguson and the late Steven Engel; loving brother of the late Josef Engel; cherished grandfather of Sarena Ferguson Sheckels and Merle Ferguson; doting great-grandfather of Sadie Sheckels. Joel is also survived by his wife of 21 years, Julianna Engel.

He was born on April 27, 1930, in Bsenov, Czechoslovakia. At the age of 13, Joel fled the Nazi invasion at the behest of his older brother, saving him from the concentration camps that doomed his family. He fought for the independence of Israel before moving to the United States in 1958. In 1965, he founded RES Construction, which built homes in the Washington Metro area. Contributions may be made to support Holocaust survivors through Jewish Family Services (alpertjfs.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.