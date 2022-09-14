John Gerald Yassin passed away at his home

in Potomac on Aug. 28, with his son, Ron Barrett (Elisabeth), at his side. He is survived by his grandchildren, Michelle and Laura Barrett, and

Steven, Jenna and Carly Albright; as well as a host of friends and relatives, including his brother, Robert Yassin, and sister, Marjorie Furash. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Jacquelyn Deane Yassin,

and his daughter, Stephanie Blyth Albright

(husband Bill).

He was born in Everett, Mass. on April 18, 1935, the oldest son of Florence G. and Harold B. Yassin.

He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1956, and from Tufts University School of Medicine in 1960. He was awarded wings as a flight surgeon in 1963 and spent over 20 years in the service, 10 plus on active duty and the rest as a reservist. He rose to the rank of colonel and was a military consultant to the surgeon general. He was the chief of the Eye Department at Malcolm Grow USAF Medical Center, his last active duty assignment.

He married Jacquelyn Deane Kalan on June 5, 1960. Their marriage lasted 56 years until her passing in 2016. They moved to Potomac in 1975. Donations may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org) or Arthritis Foundation (arthritis.org).